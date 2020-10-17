Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys Shares of 210 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

