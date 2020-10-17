Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys Shares of 1,136 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,753 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

