Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,067.21 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $997.43 and a 200 day moving average of $853.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,749.50, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

