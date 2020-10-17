Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys New Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

