Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires Shares of 375 iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKD. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 155.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

JKD stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $206.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.68 and a 200-day moving average of $178.91.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.