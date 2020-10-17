Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires Shares of 2,045 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.37.

NYSE:MMP opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

