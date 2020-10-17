Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires Shares of 1,825 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.