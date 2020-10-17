Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires New Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of VF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of VF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. VF’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.