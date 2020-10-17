Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $15,140,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,667.87 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,789.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,643.00. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,840.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

