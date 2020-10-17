Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires New Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $54.28 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.