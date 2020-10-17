Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JE. CIBC reduced their target price on Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Shares of JE stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $93.72.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.89 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

