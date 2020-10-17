Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been assigned a $55.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of MS opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

