Morgan Stanley (MS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by 85.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE MS opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

