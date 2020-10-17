Morgan Stanley Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $51.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

DAL stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 51,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

