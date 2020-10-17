Morgan Stanley Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,286.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley to $1,286.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,460.00 target price (up previously from $1,282.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,204.83.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,339.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,278.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,072.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.