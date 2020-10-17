Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $322.94

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $322.94 and last traded at $320.81, with a volume of 12802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.39.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $349,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $25,405,982. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

