Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $372,300.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,374,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

