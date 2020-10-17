Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) COO Michael A. Browne Purchases 11,500 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) COO Michael A. Browne bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mission Produce stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.
About Mission Produce
