Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $39.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.