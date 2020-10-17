Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,972 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

