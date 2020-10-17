Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.