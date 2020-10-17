Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

