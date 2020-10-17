Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $110.81 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.