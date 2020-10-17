Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Update

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,200 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 581,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

