Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

