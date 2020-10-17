Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after buying an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

