MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, Gate.io and Cashierest. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.21 or 0.04839675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001896 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MEDX is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CPDAX, Gate.io, Coinsuper, DEx.top, IDEX, Kryptono, Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.