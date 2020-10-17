McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

