McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

