McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 2,772 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after buying an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,856,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after buying an additional 384,074 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,988,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,817,000 after buying an additional 200,422 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $3,625,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

