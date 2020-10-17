McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

