McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

