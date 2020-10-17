McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

