McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 639 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 24,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

