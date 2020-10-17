McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.