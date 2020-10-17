McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,519,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

