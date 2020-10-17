McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

