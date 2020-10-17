McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lowered by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BofA Securities upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

