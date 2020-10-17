McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $32,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.