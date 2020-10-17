Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,023.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HADAX. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $85,023.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, HADAX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, LBank, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

