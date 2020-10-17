Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day moving average of $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

