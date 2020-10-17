Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 228.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.