Martin Investment Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,626,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $146.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

