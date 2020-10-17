Martin Investment Management LLC Has $302,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,802.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
