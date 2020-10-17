Martin Investment Management LLC Has $302,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2,802.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

