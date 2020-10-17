Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,436.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

