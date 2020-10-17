MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $34.00 at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HZO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $142,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $36,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,576.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,335 shares of company stock worth $2,209,691 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

