Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $22.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

