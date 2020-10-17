Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $80.00 at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 33.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 209,099 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 86.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

