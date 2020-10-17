Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $80.00 at B. Riley

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.92.
In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 33.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 209,099 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 86.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
