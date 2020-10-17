Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lyft from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.50. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $870,399. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $615,924,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,621,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $119,545,000 after purchasing an additional 482,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lyft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,710 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lyft by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.