Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.15

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.15 and last traded at $176.05, with a volume of 100768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.61.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

